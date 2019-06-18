State handing off eruption crisis counseling to community resources

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After months of calm at Kilauea, the state will be referring residents who need crisis counseling to local resources.
During the eruption, Governor Ige signed an emergency proclamation to ensure the safety and health of residents in lower Puna. The proclamation allowed the expenditure of state funds for eruption-related needs with federal reimbursements.
The state health department’s Adult Mental Health Division received about $950,000 from the federal government to implement a Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program.
State officials then teamed up with CARE Hawaii, Inc., a local nonprofit. Together, they helped more than 3,700 individuals over a period that lasted more than a year, giving them free counseling services.
Bruce Anderson, the state’s health director, said he is “very pleased” with the state’s partnership with CARE Hawaii. “We witnessed a true spirit of aloha as people came together to help each other,” he said.
The emergency proclamation funding is no longer available and it officially ends Thursday, state officials said. But they also acknowledged that many lava victims remain homeless or in shelters in Pahoa, which remain 75 percent full. As a result, the state is referring those in need of crisis counseling services to local resources.
Hawaii Island residents can also contact the Crisis Line of Hawaii at 1-800-753-6879. It is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
