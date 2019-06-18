Scrambled winds lead to more high temperatures

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate east-southeast winds will strengthen somewhat, and return to a more typical easterly direction late Tuesday, then continue through Thursday. Showers will continue to be focused across windward slopes and coasts, though we will likely see increased clouds and a few showers over leeward areas again Tuesday afternoon. Winds will decrease and shift to the southeast again Friday into the weekend, leading to spotty showers and muggy conditions.