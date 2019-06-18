Scrambled winds lead to more high temperatures

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate east-southeast winds will strengthen somewhat, and return to a more typical easterly direction late Tuesday, then continue through Thursday. Showers will continue to be focused across windward slopes and coasts, though we will likely see increased clouds and a few showers over leeward areas again Tuesday afternoon. Winds will decrease and shift to the southeast again Friday into the weekend, leading to spotty showers and muggy conditions.
A slight bump from the south-southwest Tuesday into Wednesday as a new small long-period swell fills in. Only minimal surf is expected towards the latter half of the week.
A small pulse of northwest swell is possible Tuesday. Otherwise, only background energy out of the northwest is expected through rest of the week. Surf along east facing shores will begin to rise this week as trade winds become more established, especially for the east and central isles.
