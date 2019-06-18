No tsunami threat to Hawaii following powerful quake off Japan

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A powerful magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the western coast of Japan early Tuesday, but there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii, officials with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
The quake struck at approximately 3:22 a.m. HST. The magnitude was initially registered as a 6.8, but it was later downgraded by the U.S. Geological Survey.
While officials quickly gave an all-clear to Hawaii, Japan’s Meteorological Agency predicted that a tsunami of more than 3 feet may hit parts of the Japanese coast.
At a depth of about 10 miles, the quake was relatively shallow, according to the USGS.
There have been no immediate reports of injury or major structural damage.
