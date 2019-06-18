Matson welcomes 870-foot-long Lurline to its growing fleet

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The newest ship in Matson’s fleet is a monster.
The Lurline, christened over the weekend in San Diego, is 870 feet long, weighs over 50,000 metric tons and will travel between the islands and three West Coast terminals.
It’s now the company’s largest ship ― and the biggest combination container and roll-on/roll-off ship ever built in the United States.
The Lurline is named after Captain William Matson’s first ship.
It’s the first of two new “Kanaloa Class” vessels, which are faster and more fuel-efficient. The pair cost Matson $500 million.
The Lurline also features design elements ― like double hull fuel tanks ― meant to reduce the potential for oil spills after a collision or grounding.
And its Tier 3 dual fuel engines meet the latest international standards and reduce the amount of particulate emissions by 40%.
“The great speed, capacity, and environmental improvements of this new ship position us well to serve the needs of our communities in Hawaii for many years to come,” said Matt Cox, Matson’s chairman and chief executive officer, after the ship’s christening.
The Lurline is expected to kick off service in late 2019.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.