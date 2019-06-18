L&L celebrates its birthday by proving there is such a thing as a free lunch

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - L&L celebrated its birthday Tuesday by proving there is such a thing as a free lunch.
Every year, the popular eatery sells plate lunches for 52 cents at its Keeaumoku location inside Walmart to mark its birthday. (L&L was established in 1952.)
But this year, a generous donor covered the cost of the meals ― about 1,200 in all.
Bryan Andaya, president of L&L, said he was elated that someone donated the money to cover the meals. Andaya described the anonymous donor as just a “regular kamaaina dude.”
“He used to come to this event for many years. So this year he said, ‘I’m going to pay it forward, I’m gonna make a sacrifice, I am going to pay for everyone’s lunch," Andaya said.
“We’ve always believed in doing good for the community, doing what’s right, giving it back. That’s what it’s all about, paying it forward. Because then everything comes back and what’s really special is inspiring others to do good. When you do good, you inspire others to do good.”
The lure of a free lunch drew hundreds to stand in line at the eatery Tuesday morning. The first person in line actually got there at 11 a.m. Monday.
A woman who called herself Aunty “Honey Girl” said she waited in line for about two hours Tuesday. She’s been coming to the event for five years.
“There’s a lot of people who doesn’t have money to buy lunch. and I would have them over, tell them, ‘Hey, we got free lunch.’ That’s what I told a lot of my friends," she said.
Another customer said he got there at 8 a.m.
“I was psyched!” he said. “Fifty-cents is already a steal. And the aloha spirit is alive and well. I mean, they serve it in here.”
This year, customers got their choice of a kalua pork, chicken katsu or hamburger steak plate lunch.
All funds from the event will be given to Goodwill Industries of Hawaii.
