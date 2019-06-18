Legendary musician Paul Simon announces first Hawaii concerts in over 50 years

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mark your calendars, Maui!
Paul Simon is headed your way in August.
The legendary singer announced he’ll perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Aug. 13 and 14.
The shows mark Simon’s first Hawaii performances in over 50 years.
He last performed in Hawaii in 1968 with partner Art Garfunkel at the Blaisdell Arena.
Simon, who is known for hits like “The Sounds of Silence” and “Mrs. Robinson” with Simon & Garfunkel and “Me and Julio Down By the Schoolyard" and“50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" as a solo artist, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame both as a solo artist and with Garfunkel.
Although Simon is no longer touring, he has pledged an “ongoing commitment to perform the occasional concert and to donate those earnings to philanthropic organizations, particularly those dedicated to environmental welfare and to preserving species biodiversity,” a news release said.
All net proceeds from the performance will be donated to environmental organizations in Hawaii.
Tickets for both performances go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. at the MACC box office, by phone at 808-242-SHOW or online.
