Humane society: As temps soar, be sure you’re watching Fido for signs of trouble

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s hot in Hawaii, and it doesn’t seem to be letting up.
In fact, Hawaii has broken or tied dozens of heat records since mid-May, causing not only humans but also their pets to work up a sweat.
And that has vets at the Hawaiian Humane Society worried as increased activity in the hot summer sun could lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
The society says that some of the most common activities that lead to heat exhaustion are hiking, playing fetch and running.
Leaving your pet in the car can also be dangerous, as temps can spike 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.
The Hawaiian Humane Society encourages owners to take certain precautions when it comes to cooling down their pets:
- Be aware of the signs of pet overheating: They include excessive panting and drooling, bright red or blueish tongue and gum, confusion or staggering.
- Know what to do if your pet is overheated: Head to a shady spot as soon as possible and place cool water on its chest, belly and feet. Dogs don’t perspire like humans, so it’s important to help cool its body down. Call the veterinarian right away as overheating can be a life-or-death emergency.
- Know what to do if you see a pet in distress: If the pet owner cannot be found, call 911 for help. If the animal is in a car, remember to also take down the license plate number. If the car is parked at a store, have the store page the car owner right away.
