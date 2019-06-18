Frustrated residents on Kauai’s north shore try to block visitors from entering

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents on Kauai’s north shore frustrated with tourists clogging roads and parking illegally staged a protest Tuesday that shut down the highway.
About 20 protesters took to Kuhio Highway for several hours, letting construction workers and residents pass by but barring visitors from entering the area.
The protest started about 5 a.m. and lasted for about two hours.
When police arrived, the protest moved to the side of the road. No arrests were made.
The incident comes just a day after the highway was reopened following last year’s historic floods. While work to repair the roadway was happening, residents were allowed into the area by convoy.
But now that visitors are once allowed into the area, residents say, it’s a free-for-all.
“We would like for all visitors to be shuttled down here,” said Wainiha resident Elsa Flores Almarez, among those who protested Tuesday.
She said the highway through the north shore communities had been quiet over the last year.
But since it’s been reopened, she said, “they’re speeding. Many of them are speeding down this little quiet country lane that used to be super peaceful before yesterday.”
The state and county tried to cut down on traffic into the communities by putting in place new regulations for visitors headed to Haena State Park and the Kalalau trail head.
Almarez said the influx of visitors isn’t just an annoyance, it’s a public safety issue.
She acknowledged the protests “got a little heated,” but were meant to educate visitors.
“We were ... talking to visitors, asking them to slow down, asking them not to walk on the reefs, and educating them in that way,” she said.
Wainiha resident Louise Sausen added that the influx of cars were parking on side streets because they couldn’t find spots on the main road.
“They’re piling up outside of my house,” she said.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.