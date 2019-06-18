Forecast: Trades to make a gradual return, with a few passing showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The east-southeast wind flow will shift and become more easterly by late Tuesday, bringing a few more clouds and passing showers for windward areas of the islands. However, we can’t rule out some afternoon pop-up showers again on Tuesday as we transition back toward trade wind weather. Winds are forecast to decrease more dramatically near the end of the week and into the weekend. We’re not expecting a lot of showers over the upcoming weekend, but it might be a bit more muggy.