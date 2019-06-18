Entertainment: Keala Settle, Gabby Pahinui, Elijah Sky, Na Palapalai, Jason Momoa & The Rock

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii native Keala Settle is joining a star-studded line-up for a national Independene Day celebration. Settle will perform in P-B-S's "A Capitol Fourth." The celebration will broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U-S Capitol. You can watch the concert on P-B-S on Thursday, July 4th. That's in about two weeks from now.
As Howard Dicus mentioned earlier this morning, there is a tribute to Gabby Pahinui this weekend. That will be on Saturday June 22, 2019 at Waikiki Beach Walk starting at his statue.
Lei draping will begin at 4:30pm with musician, Hawaii recording artist and Gabby’s grandson Kunia Galdeira. Musical tributes begin at 5:30pm with the Waimanalo Sunset Band, Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame & Kunia Galdeira, Ledward Ka’apana & Jesse Gregoria as well as Na Mea Ho’okani. Free and open to the public
Hawaii Recording Artist Elijah Sky has his brand new single which will launch this Friday night. “Aloha Story” is the name of the single and also features Kawika Kahiapo. The event will be at “Off The Wall” at South Shore Market from 8-10pm as part of an acoustic set.
The event is free and open to the public. Elijah’s first album "Heart Over Hype was nominated for Reggae Album of the Year at this years’ Na Hoku Hanohano Awards
Na Palapalai has been running hard. They’ve been to Asia, Japan and have just started to make the rounds here at home. As a matter of fact: They invite you to a FREE concert.
This Saturday evening from 5:15-7:30pm at Pu’u O Kapolei/Kapolei Regional Park. 10 halau, Nicole Nakamatsu - 2019 Lei Day Queen & Malia Peterson, Miss Aloha Hula 2002. Want LOTS of hawaiian music and hula: check it out Saturday night!
We told you yesterday Jason Momoa is home. He posted up this pic with Surfer & actor Kala Alexander. He mentions his friend is making a new YouTube episode showing Jason swimming. It’ll be called “Aquaman swimming with Sharks.”
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson arrived in style at the M-T-V Movie and T-V Awards. He enterted with dancers meant to pay tribute to his Samoan and African American heritage.
The Rock accepted the “Icon Generation Award.” It honors actors who contributed to film and television and have a positive impact on society. During his speech, he gave awesome advice; very positive and empowering. Past recipients of this award included actors like -- Tom Cruise... Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pratt.
