Deadly hit-and-run suspect changes plea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash from last September has changed his plea to guilty, according to court documents.
Jeremy Kawika Lee initially pleaded not guilty in connection to the Sept. 30 crash in Mokuleia that killed Dr. Eugene Chin.
At the time, Dr. Chin was walking his dog along Farrington Highway.
HPD said speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash.
Lee was arrested in November, more than a month after the deadly crash.
He now faces up to 20 years in prison and $50,000 in fines for negligent homicide.
