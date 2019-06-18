Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Is Rainsing Funds for Hawaii Firefighters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is helping to give back to our Hawaii firefighters; the campaign is called "Heroes at Heart." We're talking this morning to J-R Oshiro-Koanui and Maryellen Markley.
Now thru July 28th, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf Hawaii is introducing an exclusive Coffee & Tea Blend called “HEROES AT HEART; each in-store purchase of limited edition coffee and tea blends will benefit the Hawaii Professional Firefighters Foundation.
The “Heroes at Heart” Coffee Blend is a dark medium roast with roasted nut aroma, dried fruit flavor, and a semi-sweet chocolate finish using beans from the Cerrado region of Brazil.
The “Heroes at Heart” tea is a sweet peppermint green tea blend featuring green tea leaves grown in a family owned garden in South Korea. Its blended with peppermint leaf, cornflower and other flavors for an aromatic, sweet tea.
Guests can help give back to Hawaii Professional Firefighters Foundation in many different ways:
- You can purchase a bag of Heroes at Heart Coffee or Tea and $1 will be donated – you can enjoy these blends at home, or, you can write a message on the back of the bag or tin which will be donated to a local firefighter station in the area
- We are also accepting donations for this great organization -so you can make a donation at any of our 22 locations with your barista. You can donate any amount and you could even round up your purchase. If your purchase is $3.50, you can round up to $4 or $5 which all goes to a great cause!
Maryellen talked about what a difficult year this has been for the firefighters; some losing their houses while they were on the fire lines either on Maui or Volcano; or the flooding on Kauai.
For more information about the Hawaii Firefighters Foundation, please visit: www.hawaiifirefightersfoundation.org
