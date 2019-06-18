Alzheimer’s Association Aloha Chapter’s 2nd Annual Hali’a Memory Care Conference

They want to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease and dementia in Hawaii. With Hawaii's life expectency high and many seniors living with extended families, it really impacts more than just the one person. In Hawaii, there's approximately 28,000 people 65 and older with Alzheimer's. That figure is expected to rise to 35,000 by 2025. In the U.S., every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer's disease