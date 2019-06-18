Alzheimer’s Association Aloha Chapter’s 2nd Annual Hali’a Memory Care Conference

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Alzheimer’s Association Aloha Chapter is holding their second annual Hali’a Memory Care Conference this Friday. We talked to LJ Duenas who is the Aloha Chapter’s Executive Director.
They want to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease and dementia in Hawaii. With Hawaii's life expectency high and many seniors living with extended families, it really impacts more than just the one person. In Hawaii, there's approximately 28,000 people 65 and older with Alzheimer's. That figure is expected to rise to 35,000 by 2025. In the U.S., every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer's disease
They will have three world-renowned guest speakers including:
Dr. Jeffrey Cummings, Elizabeth Edgerly, PhD & David Troxel, MPH. Topics to be shared include "Understanding and coping with challenging behaviors", Contemporary dementia care
"The Best Friends Approach". Often what people with memory loss need most is a best friend. It teaches caregivers how to understand and fulfill their best friends role
Friday, June 21, is the Longest Day in the summer solstice. People from across the world unite to fight Alzheimer’s with their own fundraising activity. In Hawaii, the Alzheimer’s Association and The Plaza – Assisted Living are raising awareness and funds with the 2nd Annual Hali`a Memory Care Conference.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.