Yamamoto earns 2nd career start against St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an impressive MLB debut last Wednesday, Jordan Yamamoto is getting another start on Tuesday.
With the Miami Marlins dealing with injuries to Jose Urena and Caleb Smith, Yamamoto will start on the mound for the Marlins against the St. Louis Cardinals tomorrow, per CBS Sports.
Yamamoto dazzled in his big league debut, pitching seven innings wallowing zero runs on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts. He also recorded an RBI on a sacrifice bunt.
The matchup against the Cardinals will be the second game of their four-game series in St. Louis. First pitch is set for 2:15 p.m. HT.
