Ursua turning heads at Seattle Seahawks mini camp

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - John Ursua didn’t have much of an opportunity to impress the Seattle Seahawks right out of the gate due to a lingering hamstring injury. But now that he’s on the field, the former Rainbow Warrior star receiver is turning some heads.
As the Seahawks’ mini camp came to an end, head coach Pete Carroll was asked about the state of the receivers group with the team and his impressions of his rookie class.
From the moment he was drafted, rookie D.K. Metcalf has stolen all the headlines as a standout receiver at camp. But over the weekend, Carroll saw Ursua begin to show flashes on the field.
“As we closed out this time, we were able to get a good look at John Ursua,” Carroll said. “He started to feel comfortable and show us the kind of quicks and change-of-direction stuff that made him one of the big scorers in college football last year. You can see it, he’s got a real style to him. He’s a slot guy, he really is that mold.”
Ursua, a sixth round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, still has an uphill battle for a spot on the 53-man roster. But if his streak of good performances continues on the practice field, it’s likely that the former Warrior will have a home in Seattle this season.
