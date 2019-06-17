Trade winds lightening up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will shift slightly to the southeast on Monday and Tuesday, back to east on Wednesday and Thursday, then tending more southeast again over the next weekend. Passing low clouds and showers will focus across windward and mauka areas. An increase in clouds and showers is expected overnight possibly last through Tuesday as an area of moisture passes the area. More typical summer trade wind weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.
The current south-southwest swell will continue to decline through the first half of the week. We should see a slight bump Tuesday into Wednesday as a new small long-period south-southwest swell fills in. Minimal surf is expected towards the latter half of the week with only background south swells expected. The current northwest swell will continue to lower through the first half of the week. Additional pulses of tiny northwest swell are expected through the week.
