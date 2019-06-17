Shortage of horses almost stops Kamehameha Day parade

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend’s Kamehameha Day parade on Maui almost didn’t happen this year due to a shortage of horses.
But one woman was able to arrange for 24 horses, enough to fill four pa'u units.
“We got with the parents, and the kids were excited, and they said yes,” said Christy Gusman of the Hawaii Youth Livestock Association. “And in two and a half weeks, we put together four units."
Gusman says more people plan to get involved next year.
This year’s top Pa’u Princess was Ashley Lehua-nani Branco, who represented the island of Hawaii.
