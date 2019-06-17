Police: Wife arrested after stabbing husband in Makakilo

Police: Wife arrested after stabbing husband in Makakilo
Police Lights (file) (Source: HNN File)
By HNN Staff | June 17, 2019 at 8:19 AM HST - Updated June 17 at 8:19 AM

MAKAKILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police have launched an attempted murder investigation after an incident in Makakilo over the weekend.

Police said a husband and wife got into a verbal argument that escalated to a physical fight. According to HPD, the 23-year-old woman then stabbed her husband with a knife.

The 23-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested Unique Watson after the incident around 4:30 a.m.

She faces a second degree attempted murder charge.

No other details were available.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.