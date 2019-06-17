Police: Wife arrested after stabbing husband in Makakilo

MAKAKILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police have launched an attempted murder investigation after an incident in Makakilo over the weekend.
Police said a husband and wife got into a verbal argument that escalated to a physical fight. According to HPD, the 23-year-old woman then stabbed her husband with a knife.
The 23-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police arrested Unique Watson after the incident around 4:30 a.m.
She faces a second degree attempted murder charge.
No other details were available.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.