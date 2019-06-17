Oil lamp ignites a house fire resulting in $390K in damage

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An oil lamp that fell onto the floor ignited a blaze that burned through a Hawaii Island home Sunday afternoon.
The isolated home was inaccessible by normal fire engines due to narrow roads and small bridges. Brush trucks carrying hundreds of gallons of water responded to the home one mile above Highway 11 on Bruner Road around 4:45 p.m.
Fire officials said the 2,600-square-foot home had partially collapsed and was engulfed in flames upon their arrival.
The homeowner was able to safely escape without injury.
Flames were brought under control at 5 p.m. and deemed fully extinguished at 9 p.m.
Damage to the structure was totaled at $390,000.
