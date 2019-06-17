Large brush fire still burning on Kauai’s west side

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai firefighters are continuing their efforts to put out a brush fire burning on the island’s west side.
Kauai officials said as of 6 a.m. Monday, Waimea Canyon and Kokee Roads remained closed.
The fire started in the area Sunday afternoon. It continued burning overnight as firefighters from the Waimea, Hanapepe, Kalaheo and Lihue stations responded.
A lot of people were reported to be in the area over the weekend because of the start of the annual rainbow trout season.
No injuries have been reported.
Also no structures are threatened and there are no active evacuation orders as a result of the fire.
It’s unknown what sparked the blaze.
This story will be updated.
