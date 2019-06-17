Lagoon at Magic Island to remain closed until grounded boat’s removal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - City officials say the lagoon at the end of Magic Island won’t reopen until all of the debris from a nearby vessel that was grounded there last week has been cleared away.
Authorities said Monday that they were waiting for an update from the contractor on the status of the removal operation. A large portion of the boat was removed over the weekend, but there is still debris in the area, the official said.
A rising south shore swell hampered efforts to salvage the 32-foot vessel, which ran aground last week and created the ongoing safety hazard, during removal operations over the weekend.
Pollution specialists at the scene said oil did not appear to be leaking from the vessel, making debris from the boat that was breaking off in the surf the primary safety concern.
The owner of the boat was sailing to Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor when the vessel ran aground. He was the only person on board, and reportedly swam safely to shore.
