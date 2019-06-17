International Surfing Day celebrated with statewide beach clean-ups

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday marked International Surfing Day, and many celebrated by beautifying the waters they enjoy.
The Surfrider Foundation planned 200 global beach clean-up events across the Hawaiian Islands.
In Waikiki, volunteers took part in an early morning paddle-out, followed by a trash pick-up.
"The whole theme of today is 'protect and enjoy,’ so it's not just about coming out and doing a beach cleanup, said Mitch McEwen, brand manager at Hawaiian Island Creations.
“It’s about also enjoying yourself, getting out in the surf - we got a great swell running - enjoying that."
Organizers say microplastics are one of the biggest sources of pollution in our waters.
