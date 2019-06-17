Hirono supports commission to study reparations for descendants of slaves

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono is calling on Congress to form a commission that would study proposals for slavery reparations.
Hirono joined with 12 other senators to introduce a resolution to form the commission.
The body would:
- Synthesize documentation of the institution of slavery, including the role of federal and state governments in supporting slavery and the lingering effects for African-Americans today.
- Recommend appropriate remedies based on the findings.
- And submit a written report and recommendations to Congress.
“The enslavement of Africans in America has had significant and long-lasting economic and social impacts on their descendants, who continue to face racial discrimination," Hirono said, in a news release.
“It is time for a commission to study and suggest reparations proposals as part of a larger effort to ameliorate the systemic racism in American society. I hope we will see a report and recommendation from this commission before long.”
The resolution, Senate Bill 1083, is the first reparations measure to be introduced in the U.S. Senate.
Supporters of reparations point to the significant economic, health and education disparities that African-Americans face.
One startling statistic: Black women make 61 cents for every dollar a white man earns. And the unemployment rate for African Americans in the US is twice the rate for whites.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.