Hawaii ranks in bottom third of states on economic well-being of kids

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new study ranks Hawaii in the bottom third of states when it comes to the economic well-being of children.
The annual KIDS COUNT! report puts Hawaii 34th in the nation for the indicator.
That’s down from 30th last year ― a decline that experts say is worrisome.
Driving the economic concerns for families: The lack of affordable housing.
Hawaii has among the highest housing cost burden in the nation. And today, some 2 in 5 Hawaii children live in households that spend 30% or more of their monthly income on housing.
Other indicators of concern highlighted in the report:
- 26% of Hawaii kids have parents who lack secure employment. Nationally, it’s 27%.
- 9% of teens in Hawaii aren’t in school or working.
- 54% of young Hawaii children don’t attend school. That’s up from 44% in 2009.
Overall, Hawaii ranked 24th out of the 50 states in child well-being, the same spot as in 2018.
There are some bright spots in the report.
Hawaii ranked among the top 10 states when it comes to the percentage of kids covered by health insurance. That figure was 98% in 2017.
Meanwhile, the state ranked 15th for family and community indicators. Worth noting: 93% of children live in families where the head of household has at least a high school diploma.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.