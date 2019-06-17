Hawaii Island firefighters rush to extinguish gas station fire

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flames quickly engulfed pumps at a Kona gas station Monday, making for a frightening scene.
It happened at the Spirit gas station along Middle Keei Road.
Preliminary reports say two vehicles were near the gas pumps when one of the vehicles ignited and flames quickly engulfed the pump.
Sources say the flames did not spread to the interior of the gas station.
Nearby residents reported hearing explosion-like noises.
No injuries were reported.
Official details are developing.
This story will be updated.
