Georgia man dies after swimming near Polihale Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 53-year-old man died Saturday afternoon while swimming near Polihale Beach in Kekaha.
The man, a visitor from Roswell, Georgia, was seen unresponsive in the water around 3:30 p.m. Bystanders pulled him to shore and began CPR.
Lifesaving efforts were continued while the man was transported to Kaua’i Veterans Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief-counseling service, also responded to assist the family.
His identity has not yet been released. An autopsy is pending.
