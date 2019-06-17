Forecast: Lighter winds, a few more windward showers to start the work week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - We’re looking at a subtle change away from the very dry weather to begin the week, with the easterly trade winds shifting a little more southeasterly Monday and Tuesday. This means that the Big Island may block the wind flow, resulting in much lighter southeast winds for the smaller islands. Easterly trades should return Wednesday and Thursday. A few more clouds are also riding in with the trades, which will increase the showers for windward and mauka areas, although the rainfall totals will still be light. Winds will lighten up again Friday and Saturday.