1 dead, 2 others critically injured in Maui crash

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Maui police are investigating a deadly overnight crash.
Sources say two vehicles were involved in the crash which happened around 9:45 p.m. on Haliimaile Road.
One person was killed and two others were in critical condition at last check.
A Haiku man said he was flagged down by someone standing near the accident.
“I drove up to the scene, jumped out of my car. I walked out to the first car, which is the silver Honda and I shine my light in and there was a girl trapped in the driver’s seat,” Haiku resident Keoki Cordeiro-Boteilho said.
The road was closed for several hours overnight for the investigation. It reopened around 1:55 a.m. Monday.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.