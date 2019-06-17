1 dead, 2 others critically injured in Maui crash

Police have since cleared the scene on Haliimaile Road. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | June 17, 2019 at 5:43 AM HST - Updated June 17 at 5:52 AM

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Maui police are investigating a deadly overnight crash.

Sources say two vehicles were involved in the crash which happened around 9:45 p.m. on Haliimaile Road.

One person was killed and two others were in critical condition at last check.

A Haiku man said he was flagged down by someone standing near the accident.

“I drove up to the scene, jumped out of my car. I walked out to the first car, which is the silver Honda and I shine my light in and there was a girl trapped in the driver’s seat,” Haiku resident Keoki Cordeiro-Boteilho said.

The road was closed for several hours overnight for the investigation. It reopened around 1:55 a.m. Monday.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This story will be updated.

