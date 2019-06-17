BYU-Hawaii student clinches the crown and title of Miss Hawaii 2019

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Going up against 16 other talented and educated women, Nicole Kehaulani Holbrook won the Miss Hawaii Scholarship competition over the weekend.
It was held at the historic Hawaii Theatre Saturday night.
Holbrook was born and raised in Sacramento Calif., but has been attending Bringham Young University-Hawaii where she is a business management major.
She ran on the platform of ‘S.N.A.P: Service Nurtures All People’. In the talent portion, Holbrook wowed the judges with a classical piano piece.
Holbrook not only walks away with the crown, she is receiving thousands of dollars worth of scholarships and other prizes. She now begins her year of service as an ambassador of aloha and advocate for local Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.
She’ll also serve as Hawaii’s representative in the Miss America Pageant on Sept. 9 in Atlantic City.
The Miss America competition along with all local preliminaries to the national event recently underwent a major re-branding.
Enhancing their focus on education and academic achievement, the organization decided to do away with the swimsuit phase of competition, encouraging judges to score contestants primarily on non-physical aspects. They call it ‘Miss America 2.0.’
The topic did come up at the Miss Hawaii pageant during one of the on-stage phases of questioning. Contestants were asked if they missed the swimsuit portion with one candidate saying, “I probably wouldn’t have ran if there was a swimsuit category.”
Holbrook’s first runner-up was Miss Kakaako, Makana Della-Anne Williams who performed a Tahitian Ote’a. She earned a $3,000 cash scholarship.
