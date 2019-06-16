Woman dies after single-car crash in lower Puna

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police are investigating a fatal one-car crash in lower Puna on Saturday morning.
According to police, a woman was driving on Government Beach Road just after 5:30 a.m. when her vehicle veered off the road.
She was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Authorities shut down the street for several hours while they investigated.
Police say neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the crash.
This is Hawaii County’s 12th traffic fatality so far this year, compared to 15 at the same time in 2018.
