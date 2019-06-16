USWNT takes down Chile in dominant performance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Women’s National soccer team continued its fine form Sunday morning against Chile, winning by a score of 3-0 in the team’s second group stage match of the 2019 FIFIA Women’s World Cup.
The Americans were led by forward Carli Lloyd’s two goals, who became the first player in the tournament’s history to score in six-consecutive games. Lloyd did have an opportunity to score a hat-trick, but missed a penalty in the second half.
Midfielder Julie Ertz notched the third goal for the USWNT to seal the win and a place in the knockout stage of the World Cup.
The United States is currently in first place in its group with six points, leading Sweden -- which also has six points -- due to goal differential.
The American side will play one more group stage match against Sweden on Thursday, June 20th at 9 a.m. HT. A win or draw with the Swedes would guarantee the USA a first place standing in the group stage.
