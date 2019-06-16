Police searching for armed robber who targeted North Shore grocery store

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for an armed robber who targeted a North Shore grocery store in broad daylight Saturday.
Police said the incident happened at the Laie Foodland at about 2 p.m. Saturday
Investigators said the suspect had a knife, and went to the pharmacy to demand prescription medication.
Officials said he did not get away with any controlled substances, and no one was hurt in the incident.
Police said the suspect fled in a light blue, four-door sedan. Investigators said it did not have license plates.
The suspect had a bandana around his face and was wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300 or submit a tip via the P3 app.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.