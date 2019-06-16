Police: Speed a likely factor in fatal motorcycle crash on H-3 Freeway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old Honolulu man died late Saturday after losing control of his motorcycle on the H-3 Freeway.
The crash happened about 10:30 p.m., according to Honolulu Police Department.
Authorities said the man was speeding eastbound on the H-3 Freeway when another motorcyclist drifted into his lane.
The 23-year-old then drove into the shoulder of the road, crashed into a guardrail and was thrown into a grassy area.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and later died of his injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Police say speed was a contributing factor of the accident.
This is the 29th traffic fatality of this year compared to 28 at the same time in 2018.
