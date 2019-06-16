LA Rams host 7-on-7 Passing & Big Man Championships at Iolani School

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Eddie Hamada field played host to one of the most competitive preseason 7-on-7 high school passing tournaments in the state this afternoon at Iolani School.
The tournament was hosted by the Los Angeles Rams and featured 300 student-athletes from eight different public high schools across the Hawaiian Islands.
The overall team winners bested the competition in pool play games, tournaments, skill stations and competitions held throughout the afternoon.
Los Angeles rams affairs and engagement director Johnathon Franklin has learned just in his short time in Honolulu how much Hawaii prep talent enjoy the game.
“They love football,” Franklin said. “There is great community support out here with the parents and spectators and different people who love the game, to just see everyone competing and having fun and just showing everybody what this game is all about.”
This event was free and open to the public as the Rams organization continues to maintain and create strong roots in the local community ahead of their NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium on August 17.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.