LA Rams cheer squad host free clinic for local youth

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Los Angeles Rams have been in Honolulu all weekend to promote their upcoming preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium later this summer.
As the organization looks to build the islands into a hub for local football fans, the Rams spent the afternoon giving back to the local community at Iolani School.
LA Rams Cheerleaders hosted 300 kids today grades K-12 for a free Cheer Camp at the Iolani gymnasium.
The free clinic drew cheerleaders from schools across the state such as the host school Ioalni Raiders. Cheer captain Alia Hagi couldn’t believe the opportunity her cheer sisters were afforded this afternoon.
“Its amazing its just such a great opportunity," said Hagi. "To have a world class team come an teach us and its so great to watch all of their fun moves an teach us a couple of new things.”
The Los Angeles Rams cheerleader director Keely Fimbres was on hand for the event an says the idea of the free clinic was to give back to the local community.
“We’re really excited to be here,” Fimbres said. “We love teaching, and giving back is one of the most important things about our organization, its what we stand for.”
The participants were given a chance to warm-up and taught new stretching exercises with the professional performers.
Following the session, Rams Cheerleaders performed for the youth and spectators in attendance, and the Rams believe this is one of many more events to come between the organization an the state of Hawai’i.
