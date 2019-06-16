Kauai’s retired police chief files $2M harassment claim against county

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an unusual development, Kauai’s retired police chief alleges former Mayor Bernard Carvalho and other county administrators harassed and conspired against him — and he’s filed a $2 million claim with the county, the Garden Island reports.
Former Chief Darryl Perry said he endured a “nine-year vendetta of continuous harassment.”
He contends Carvalho and others conspired against him, subjecting him to abuse, threats, and unwarranted disciplinary action. He also says he was not paid for accumulated sick and vacation leave.
“These actions were pervasive, willful and wanton and one with conscious indifference,” Perry wrote in the claim, which was dated May 13.
The county told the Garden Island it is reviewing the claim.
Perry retired in 2018, after publicly clashing with the Carvalho administration several times. In 2012, the then-mayor even sought to bar Perry from returning to work amid a power struggle.
Perry’s claim comes as he is recovering from a crash on the Big Island in January.
Perry was critically injured after getting hit while riding his bicycle on Highway 11, and continues to undergo physical therapy.
