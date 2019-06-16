Forecast: Lots of sunshine, slightly smaller surf for Father’s Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and stable conditions will remain over the state Sunday with locally breezy trade winds. A disturbance to the south of the state that brought increased showers for the Big Island should move away. Expect a slight increase in windward and mauka showers as we start the new work week, with most of the showers during the night and morning hours. We might have a brief break in the trades Monday as a surface trough stalls briefly to the northwest.