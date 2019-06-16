A busy day on the water keeps lifeguards on their toes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several ocean rescues kept Oahu lifeguards on their toes Saturday.
Lifeguard responds to the area known as Log Cabins on the North Shore about 1 p.m. after a buoy as found a mile offshore.
About a half hour later, the diver walked out of the water at Sunset Beach. No injuries were reoprted.
Also Saturday, lifeguards rescued a 58-year-old snorkeler swimming off Kailua.
Paramedics took him to the hospital in serious condition.
And at Kaena Point, four divers were rescued when the 28-foot boat they went out on drifted away from them. A fifth diver who was with them was able to get to shore and call for help.
None of the divers sustained injuries.
