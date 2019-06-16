A busy day on the water keeps lifeguards on their toes

By Alexandria Ng | June 15, 2019 at 8:40 PM HST - Updated June 15 at 8:46 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several ocean rescues kept Oahu lifeguards on their toes Saturday.

Lifeguard responds to the area known as Log Cabins on the North Shore about 1 p.m. after a buoy as found a mile offshore.

About a half hour later, the diver walked out of the water at Sunset Beach. No injuries were reoprted.

Also Saturday, lifeguards rescued a 58-year-old snorkeler swimming off Kailua.

Paramedics took him to the hospital in serious condition.

And at Kaena Point, four divers were rescued when the 28-foot boat they went out on drifted away from them. A fifth diver who was with them was able to get to shore and call for help.

None of the divers sustained injuries.

