'One to remember’: Hawaii’s Yamamoto shines in MLB debut

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jordan Yamamoto’s dream of making it to the MLB came true Wednesday night when he made his big league debut with the Miami Marlins.
Now that the dust has settled, Yamamoto and those close to him had time to reflect on the big night.
“It's definitely one to remember,” Yamamoto said. “Driving four hours down to Miami, and receiving all the support from Hawaii.”
The Marlins pitcher gave his mom his credit card information so that his family could be at the game to witness the first time he stepped onto a Major League mound.
“It was a once in a lifetime type of deal. It meant the world to me for them to be there for it,” he said.
His family were on hand in Miami to witness Yamamoto’s impressive debut, pitching seven innings with zero runs on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts - his first strikeout being against fellow local boy Kolton Wong.
Yamamoto’s former head coach at St. Louis, George Gusman and his staff were following the game, keeping in contact with him throughout the night.
“We were excited, I called his parents,” Gusman said. “They were on the plane and it was a whirlwind for them -- I texted him multiple times back and forth. I think my entire staff were just so excited and so proud for him and his family.”
Gusman can remember the days back when Yamamoto was just a student on the slopes of Kalaepohaku, taking the extra steps in his training to get him to the majors.
“If there is a classic example of a talented young man, putting in the work, and getting results, that’s him.” Gusman said.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.