Weekend tunnel work to close Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday through Sunday morning for tunnel maintenance work.
All lanes are set to reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday.
The state Department of Transportation said during the closure on the Likelike Highway, it will offer a a Kaneohe-bound contraflow on the Pali Highway.
Once the Kaneohe-bound lanes of the Likelike reopen Sunday, the state will switch the Pali contraflow, opening it to Honolulu-bound traffic from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.