Volunteers spend hours removing 4,000-pound ‘ghost net’ from Oahu beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of 15 volunteers spent three hours this week working to remove an estimated 4,000-pound “ghost net” off of Lanikai Beach.
Ghost nets are often left or lost in the ocean by fishermen and end up tangled on a reef or lodged into the sand.
The net was tangled with heavy ropes, other nets, and buoys and was buried several feet into the sand.
Residents said the net washed up on shore in December.
“When it first washed up, the ghost net was the size of my SUV,” Kailua resident Jenna Cook said.
“The chunk that Makai Fest volunteers took away was only half of it that washed ashore and got stuck in the sand.”
The volunteers were gathered through the Kailua Makai Fest, a month-long series of events aimed at protecting the ocean.
