Trades to increase, with a few more Big Island showers for the weekend

Our moderate trade winds will pick up a little bit of speed over the weekend as a weak disturbance passes to the south of the islands. Conditions are still dry and stable, but the disturbance is likely to come close enough to increase shower activity over windward areas of the Big Island Friday night into Saturday night. The trade winds are expected to slow down and become more easterly or even east-southeast for Monday and Tuesday.
A high surf advisory remains posted for the south-facing shores of all islands, with a south-southwest swell peaking Friday night and Saturday before declining Sunday. West shores exposed to the swell will also see a boost, while other shores will remain small. There is a pair of small northwest swells that will push waves up a little bit for north shores into the weekend.
