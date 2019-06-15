Career criminal netted in crackdown on gang faces life behind bars

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors want to keep a 48-year-old suspect connected to a Honolulu gang behind bars until his trial for possession with intent to distribute.
Samuel John Medeiros, Jr., known as “John John,” is considered a danger to the community and a flight risk.
He has 30 prior convictions at the state level for crimes including burglary, theft, and drugs.
Honolulu police and deputy U.S. Marshals arrested Medeiros on Thursday night on federal charges after a grand jury indictment. Medeiros was already facing trial for the same crime in state court.
Source say Medeiros is connected to a gang responsible for a spike in crime on Oahu, including a stabbing at a Kalihi apartment complex on June 11.
An HPD task force targeting the gang members has made dozens of arrests in the past few weeks, but Medeiros is the first one to get the attention of federal authorities.
He faces a 10-year to life prison term with his criminal history.
