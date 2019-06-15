No tsunami threat to Hawaii after major quake in South Pacific

(Image: USGS)
By HNN Staff | June 15, 2019 at 1:35 PM HST - Updated June 15 at 1:42 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 7.2-magnitude quake off the Kermadec Islands in the South Pacific, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The islands are about 800 kilometers from New Zealand.

The quake happened about 12:55 p.m. Saturday, at a depth of about 34 kilometers, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Authorities were assessing whether the quake posed a tsunami threat to New Zealand.

