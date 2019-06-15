No tsunami threat to Hawaii after major quake in South Pacific

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 7.2-magnitude quake off the Kermadec Islands in the South Pacific, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
The islands are about 800 kilometers from New Zealand.
The quake happened about 12:55 p.m. Saturday, at a depth of about 34 kilometers, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Authorities were assessing whether the quake posed a tsunami threat to New Zealand.
