More Hawaii public students receive honors diploma

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More public high school students in the islands are graduating with honors, new figures show.
More than one fourth of Hawaii’s Class of 2018 graduates earned honors, according to the latest College and Career Readiness Indicators report.
To get the certificate, students needed to complete all high school diploma requirements in addition to earning extra math and science credits while maintaining a cumulative 3.0 grade point average.
The honors certificate program began in 2016.
That year, 18% of students graduated with honors. For the Class of 2018, it was 28%.
Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto believes the collaboration between the State Department of Education and the University of Hawaii system is helping to strengthen the state’s educational results.
“Given the opportunities and the right supports, our students are driving their success and attaining and demonstrating more rigorous learning in greater numbers,” Kishimoto said.
“I want to especially congratulate them, as well as our educators, extended support staff, families and communities who support them. These results validate the work of our ongoing partnership with UH to ensure students are prepared for opportunities after high school.”
