Alabama man completes nationwide mission to give back ― one lawn at a time

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four years ago, Rodney Smith, Jr. saw an elderly man struggling to mow his lawn in Alabama.
So he pulled over to help and a movement was born.
This week, Smith wrapped up his latest nationwide tour in Hawaii. He’s mowed lawns for people in every state ― five times! ― and along the way shared his message of gratitude and service.
While on Oahu, Smith mowed lawns for two people, both veterans.
Smith is now back in his home state of Alabama, but he’s already planning his next big trip: He wants to mow lawns on all seven continents.
