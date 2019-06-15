Hawaiian music, good food and ‘Spider-Man’ on tap for Sunset on the Beach

Waikiki Beach (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Alexandria Ng | June 15, 2019 at 11:52 AM HST - Updated June 15 at 11:53 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for something to do this weekend?

Waikiki’s Sunset on the Beach summer series runs through September, and is free and open to the public.

This Saturday, the festivities kick off at 4:30 p.m. with several local artists, include Maunalua and Malie Lyman & Ohana.

Then at 7 p.m., “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" will play on the outdoor screen at Queen’s Surf Beach.

Also this weekend, Southwest Airlines will give away aluminum water bottles to the first 1,000 guests at their tent at the start of the event.

The next Sunset on the Beach events are set for: July 6, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14.

