Fort Shafter loses power after vehicle crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents in the Fort Shafter area lost power Saturday morning after a Jeep crashed into a utility pole near Kalihi Transit Center on Middle Street.
According to Hawaiian Electric Company, 51 customers were impacted. The outage began around 10 a.m. and is estimated to be completely restored by 1 p.m.
As of 11:30 a.m., 42 customers’ power had been restored, with another 9 remaining without power.
The story will continue to be updated.
