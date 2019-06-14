A few more showers for the Big Island, but otherwise lots of sunshine (and surf)

Light to moderate trade winds will be picking up very slightly for the weekend. Conditions will be dry and stable, with just a few light windward and mauka showers. However, a disturbance passing to the south will bring enhanced showers for the windward side of the Big Island Saturday. Trade winds could weaken a bit Monday and Tuesday.
Surf remains elevated for south-facing shores, where a high surf advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday. West shores exposed to the south-southwest swell will also see a boost in heights. This swell is expected to peak early Saturday before declining into Sunday. North shores will also see higher surf, but below advisory levels, from an out-of-season northwest well.
