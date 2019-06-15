Board of Water Supply crews work to repair contractor-damaged line

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a service line on North School Street that was damaged by a contractor.
The far left lane of North School Street between Nuuanu Avenue and McGrew Lane was briefly closed after the incident Friday afternoon, but has since been reopened.
Officials said motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area as metal plates are on the road.
Crews will return to the area after the rush-hour commute.
